Local

151st Kentucky Derby will air on Channel 11 on Saturday

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

It’s the most exciting two minutes in sports. The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby airs Saturday on Channel 11.

“Journalism” is the favorite in the race, coming in at 3 to 1 odds.

The condition of the track may determine who wins the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Rain is expected all day in Louisville on Saturday.

NBC’s Britney Eurton who is covering the event says “quick” horses may fare better in the mud.

Derby Coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

 

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read