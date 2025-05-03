151st Kentucky Derby will air on Channel 11 on Saturday

It’s the most exciting two minutes in sports. The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby airs Saturday on Channel 11.

“Journalism” is the favorite in the race, coming in at 3 to 1 odds.

The condition of the track may determine who wins the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Rain is expected all day in Louisville on Saturday.

NBC’s Britney Eurton who is covering the event says “quick” horses may fare better in the mud.

Derby Coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

