16 PPS schools could be closing as part of new facilities utilization plan

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools hired a consulting firm to come up with a facilities utilization plan, and during a meeting Tuesday night, leaders offered a first look at which schools could be on the chopping block.

The plan includes the opening of two new schools and the closure of the following 16:

  • Arsenal PreK-5
  • Fulton PreK-5
  • Lincoln PreK-5
  • Linden K-5
  • Manchester PreK-8
  • Roosevelt K-5
  • Weil PreK-5
  • Whittier K-5
  • Woolslair PreK-5
  • Carrick High School
  • Allegheny 6-8
  • Schiller 6-8
  • South Brook 6-8
  • South Hills 6-8
  • Milliones 6-12

The plan presented at Tuesday’s meeting also calls for the reconfiguration of 14 buildings, making each school in the district either K-5, 6-8 or 9-12.

PPS plans to have several public meetings about the recommendations before a final recommendation from the firm in September.

