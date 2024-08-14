16 PPS schools could be closing as part of new facilities utilization plan

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools hired a consulting firm to come up with a facilities utilization plan, and during a meeting Tuesday night, leaders offered a first look at which schools could be on the chopping block.

>> Some parents against plan to consolidate Pittsburgh Public Schools

The plan includes the opening of two new schools and the closure of the following 16:

Arsenal PreK-5

Fulton PreK-5

Lincoln PreK-5

Linden K-5

Manchester PreK-8

Roosevelt K-5

Weil PreK-5

Whittier K-5

Woolslair PreK-5

Carrick High School

Allegheny 6-8

Schiller 6-8

South Brook 6-8

South Hills 6-8

Milliones 6-12

The plan presented at Tuesday’s meeting also calls for the reconfiguration of 14 buildings, making each school in the district either K-5, 6-8 or 9-12.

PPS plans to have several public meetings about the recommendations before a final recommendation from the firm in September.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group