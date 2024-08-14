16 PPS schools could be closing as part of new facilities utilization plan

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools hired a consulting firm to come up with a facilities utilization plan, and during a meeting Tuesday night, leaders offered a first look at which schools could be on the chopping block.
The plan includes the opening of two new schools and the closure of the following 16:
- Arsenal PreK-5
- Fulton PreK-5
- Lincoln PreK-5
- Linden K-5
- Manchester PreK-8
- Roosevelt K-5
- Weil PreK-5
- Whittier K-5
- Woolslair PreK-5
- Carrick High School
- Allegheny 6-8
- Schiller 6-8
- South Brook 6-8
- South Hills 6-8
- Milliones 6-12
The plan presented at Tuesday’s meeting also calls for the reconfiguration of 14 buildings, making each school in the district either K-5, 6-8 or 9-12.
PPS plans to have several public meetings about the recommendations before a final recommendation from the firm in September.
