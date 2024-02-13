16-year-old boy charged in shooting of convenience store employee in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have arrested a teenage boy in connection to the shooting of a convenience store employee on the city’s South Side earlier in February.

Delvon Dobbins, 16, was arrested on the 1600 block of Morningside Avenue on Tuesday morning without incident. Only Channel 11 was there when Dobbins was walked into Pittsburgh Police Headquarters after being taken into custody.

On Channel 11 starting at 5 p.m., we’re hearing from a Pittsburgh councilman who represents the South Side and Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto about the case.

His charges stem from the shooting of a convenience store employee at the intersection of 22nd and East Carson Street on Feb. 3. Police say the victim was taking out the trash when he was shot in the chest.

>>> Man shot while taking out trash in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats

Police say Dobbins will be charged as an adult and is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearm charges.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group