2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested for marijuana, firearm possession in Pittsburgh’s Allentown

PITTSBURGH — Two adults and a juvenile were arrested after a traffic stop in Allentown last week.

Violence Prevention Unit (VPU) detectives were on proactive patrol in Allentown on July 8 following complaints of recent shots fired incidents and multiple robberies in the area.

Pittsburgh police said detectives pulled a car over at Millbridge Street and Lillian Street and saw marijuana inside, as well as a gun on the front passenger seat floorboard.

Three occupants were removed from the vehicle and detained.

Two more guns were found under the driver’s seat, police said. The car was towed and a search warrant yielded the three initial firearms, as well as an AK-47 from a duffel bag located under a rear passenger seat.

Kameran William-Carter, 20, Samuel Johnson, 20, and a juvenile were arrested, police said. William-Carter and Johnson were charged with firearms offenses and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, while the juvenile was taken to a detention facility.

