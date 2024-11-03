2 Beaver County kids collect, give away hundreds of coats

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Two kids in Beaver County worked for weeks to help keep people warm this winter.

With help from their family and friends, Rocco and Remy Petrick gave out around 720 new or gently used coats in Aliquippa.

They held their Free Winter Coat Giveaway Saturday at the Little Free Library located on the corner of Main Street and Franklin Avenue.

Hundreds of hats, scarves, gloves and blankets were given out.

Food was also collected.

Leftovers were taken to Adoption Connection, PA in Beaver.

This was the second year Rocco and Remy have held their coat giveaway. Last year they collected 410 coats.

They hope to keep the good work going next year.

