2 juveniles arrested after break-in at East Liberty business

PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were arrested early Wednesday morning after an East Liberty business was broken into.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 100 block of North Beatty Street around 3:15 a.m. for a burglar alarm activation.

First responders found the front window of the business was broken and signs of forced entry on a plexiglass window panel.

Police saw people inside and tried to hail them out of the building.

The two suspects tried to run out of a side door, but police arrested one of them. The second suspect ran back inside, but eventually came to police and was arrested.

After police consulted juvenile probation, both boys were released to their guardians.

Police did not say if any charges will be filed.

