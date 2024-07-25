2 men arrested for breaking into unoccupied house in Aliquippa; 3rd suspect on the run, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Two men are facing charges and a third is on the loose after breaking into an unoccupied house in Aliquippa.

Anthony “George” Karas, 48, and Eric Bruce, 38, both of West Aliquippa, were found inside the house, according to the Aliquippa Police Department.

There was another man inside the house but he jumped out of the window and ran from officers, police said. Officers were not able to chase him due to having the other two in custody.

Police know the name of the man who ran and are currently investigating.

Karas and Bruce are charged with felony counts of criminal trespass. They are both being held in the Beaver County Jail.

