2 men dead in Mercer County murder-suicide, state police say

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men died in a murder-suicide in Mercer County early Monday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer said troopers were called to the area of East Jamestown Road in West Salem Township sometime between midnight and 1:30 a.m.

Responding units found a dead man who had been shot. They also found the suspect, who was seriously injured with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, state police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and later died.

The names and ages of the victim and suspect are not known at this time, but both are from Greenville.

No further information is being released at this time, state police said.

