2 men hurt in Pittsburgh neighborhood stabbing

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Perry North neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that first responders were sent to a home on Vinceton Street around 10 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed.

Once on scene, first responders found two men hurt. One had a stab wound to his abdomen, and the other was cut in the wrist/arm area. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police say its investigation so far shows the men got into an altercation inside the home before the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

