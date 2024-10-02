2 men, including repeat offender, accused of breaking into unlocked cars, stealing items

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after they allegedly broke into unlocked cars and stole items in multiple local communities.

Carnegie police said last week, multiple unlocked cars in the Rosslyn Heights area and Carnegie Borough were broken into.

On Oct. 1, police obtained two arrested warrants for Cody Cosentino, 33, and Chandler Cosentino, 20. Both are charged with three counts of receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy.

Police said both men were caught in possession of stolen property on Sept. 25. Two days prior, Chandler was arrested on a warrant from Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver County for criminal attempt, criminal trespass/simple trespasser, loitering and prowling at nighttime and criminal attempt, theft from a motor vehicle.

Chandler was also previously charged in July for stealing from cars in Carnegie and fleeing from police. Officers also found money, heroin and suspected Xanax in his possession.

Anyone who sees Cody or Chandler is asked to contact the Carnegie Police Department or the police department serving the area where they are seen.

