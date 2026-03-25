2 men plead guilty for Easter shooting that killed teen in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Two men charged with killing a teen in Wilkinsburg nearly two years ago have taken a plea deal.

Online court records show Eugene Camp and Omar Campbell pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter - unreasonable belief. Both men will serve between six and 14 years in prison as part of the negotiated plea deal.

Police say Camp and Campbell fired shots that killed Kevin Wilson on Easter 2024.

Investigators say an argument on Facebook led to a fight along Hill Avenue, where multiple shots were fired.

Witnesses previously told Channel 11 that Wilson had nothing to do with the fight and was an innocent bystander who got caught in the crossfire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group