2 more people charged in shooting that ended in standoff in Westmoreland County last year

MONESSEN, Pa. — Two more people are facing charges in connection with a shooting that ended in a standoff in Westmoreland County last year.

According to information shared by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli on Monday, Brendon Redden, 27, of Pittsburgh and Kaytin Isabelle Ward, 22, of Tarentum, were both charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats and carrying a firearm without a license.

Police said Redden and Ward met Jay Din Eleam, 22, of Brownsville, at a house on Leeds Avenue in Moneseen in March 2025. An exchange of gunfire broke out during an argument and Redden was shot.

Officers said Eleam was the shooter. He was taken into custody just days later, after a five-hour standoff with police and SWAT.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Shooting suspect in custody after barricade situation in Monessen

Investigators said Ward drove Redden to a hospital after the shootout.

Channel 11 is working to obtain court documents to learn more details about the charges. Check back in for more updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group