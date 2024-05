BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Beaver County.

The crash happened in the 500 block of Route 68 just after 9:30 p.m.

Two people were flown to local hospitals from the crash. There is currently no word on their conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group