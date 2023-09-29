Local

2 people injured in crash on Route 65 near West End Bridge

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hurt in a crash along Route 65 on Friday.

The crash happened on the inbound side, just before the West End Bridge, at 4:20 p.m.

Chopper 11 was over the scene as four vehicles were towed away.

At this time, the severity of the two victims’ injuries has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

