2 people injured in motorcycle, car crash in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured when their motorcycle crashed into a car in Downtown Pittsburgh early Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue just after midnight for a reported crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Responding units found the motorcycle rider and passenger on the ground. Police said they hit the driver’s side of the car when the motorcycle went through a red light.

The rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The driver of the car was not injured.

Traffic in the area was shut down until 2:15 a.m. while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

