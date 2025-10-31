2 people taken to hospital after crash along McKnight Road in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle crashed along McKnight Road in Ross Township on Thursday.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of McKnight Road at 8:27 p.m.

According to the Seville Volunteer Fire Company, the vehicle struck a pole.

Two people were reportedly trapped inside the vehicle, the company says. Crews removed the passenger side door to rescue them.

911 confirms two people were taken to the hospital from the scene.

