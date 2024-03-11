Local

2 rock bands start nationwide tour in Pittsburgh area

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

FUSE TV Presents Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace NEW YORK - JULY 21: Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin performs live on FUSE TV's Daily Download show July 21, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Two rock bands are hitting the road together and coming to the Pittsburgh area this fall.

Breaking Benjamin, a band that began in Pennsylvania, and Staind start their nationwide tour at the Star Lake Pavilion on Sept. 10. Special guest Lakeview will also be on stage for this show.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presale starting on Wednesday with code KEY.


