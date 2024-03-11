2 rock bands start nationwide tour in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Two rock bands are hitting the road together and coming to the Pittsburgh area this fall.

Breaking Benjamin, a band that began in Pennsylvania, and Staind start their nationwide tour at the Star Lake Pavilion on Sept. 10. Special guest Lakeview will also be on stage for this show.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presale starting on Wednesday with code KEY.





