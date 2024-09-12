$2.3M worth of heroin found in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Over 4,600 bricks of heroin were found in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the area of Glenrose Street Wednesday after a person found a suitcase filled with suspected narcotics.

A backpack was also found in the area with similarly packaged heroin, police said. K-9 officers were called to search the area, and one K-9 officer indicated both the suitcase and backpack contained narcotics.

In total, detectives recovered 4,688 bricks of heroin. The street value is estimated to $2.3 million

The case remains open and the investigation is ongoing.

