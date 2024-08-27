3 Butler County communities form joint authority to combat flooding

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Several Butler County communities were devastated by flooding after spring storms this year.

In Harmony and Jackon Townships, Channel 11 saw businesses flooded and roads and homes underwater.

Residents say this has been going on for years and want something done about it.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Leaders working on solution to keep flooding devastation minimal in Butler County during heavy rain

In June, leaders in Harmony, Evans City and Jackson Township formed a joint stormwater authority to help minimize the flooding in their communities. On Monday night, Zelienople‘s Borough Council voted to join too. Borough Manager Andrew Spencer says it’s going to be a team effort.

“Being that it’s a regional effort we felt like we needed to have a seat at the table. Obviously, the stormwater doesn’t all start in Zelienople,” Spencer said.

The authority will implement projects to combat flooding problems, including improving storm drains and elevating certain roads.

“We are not going to stop flooding by joining this authority but we are going to try to mitigate it we are going to try better to control stormwater,” Spencer said.

The regional authority plans to collect fees from every municipality for the stormwater improvements.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group