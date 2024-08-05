3 charged for drug trafficking in Indiana County

INDIANA, Pa. — Following a months-long investigation, three people are facing charges for alleged drug trafficking in Indiana County.

On Monday, District Attorney Robert Manzi announced charges for Shane Randall, 39, Amanda Randall, 40, and Jade Kessler, 38, all of Seward.

Manzi says this investigation began with tips from the community. Through confidential informants, law enforcement found that the trio conspired to sell illegal narcotics from their Seward home.

The Indiana County Drug Task Force executed a warrant on that home on Saturday, where they also arrested Amanda, Kessler and two teenagers. Shane remains at large.

During the search, officials located five bricks of suspected heroin/fentanyl/xylazine, a half ounce of suspected cocaine, seven grams of suspected fentanyl/xylazine, two handguns, two shotguns and around $1,100 in cash. One of the handguns was found to be stolen and used in drug trafficking.

“I want to thank the members of the Indiana County Drug Task Force, specifically the Indiana Borough Police Department, the Blairsville Police Department, and the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office, for safely conducting this investigation and stopping this drug house from continuing its operation. We are a safer community today because of the brave work of these men and women” Manzi said.

All three are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device. Kessler and Amanda remain in the Indiana County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond while awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group