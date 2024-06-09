3 former Steelers make All-UFL team

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Three former Pittsburgh Steelers were selected to the All-UFL team released on Friday by the league.

The UFL has announced its inaugural All-UFL team, and three former Steelers received recognition for their efforts this spring in their first season in the United Football League. Wide receiver Hakeem Butler of the St. Louis Battlehawks, tight end Jace Sternberger of the Birmingham Stallions, and defensive lineman Carlos Davis, also of the Birmingham Stallions, received All-UFL nods.

The St. Louis Battlehawks electrifying wide receiver Hakeem Butler led the UFL this season in receiving 652 and finished second in the league with 5 touchdowns. Butler signed with the Steelers in May of 2023. Many fans were excited to see what he could bring to the receiver room due to his freakish size(6 ‘6, 220 pounds) and blazing 40-yard dash time at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine(4.48 seconds), but their hopes didn’t last long. Butler battled through injury during training camp, which resulted in him finishing the preseason with 1 reception that went for 17 yards. He was ultimately released on August 25, 2023, not making the 53-man cut. Butler’s Battlehawks will face the San Antonio Brahmas this Sunday, June 9

