3 men stabbed near Mellon Park playground in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — Three men were stabbed near the Mellon Park playground in Shadyside early Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the parking lot near the playground on Fifth Avenue at around 12:45 a.m.

Two of the victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. They had been stabbed in their chests, police said.

The third man was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a minor laceration to his wrist.

A vehicle was towed from the scene for further processing, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

