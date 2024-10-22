Local

3 men stabbed near Mellon Park playground in Shadyside

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

3 men stabbed near Mellon Park playground in Shadyside 3 men stabbed near Mellon Park playground in Shadyside

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Three men were stabbed near the Mellon Park playground in Shadyside early Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the parking lot near the playground on Fifth Avenue at around 12:45 a.m.

Two of the victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. They had been stabbed in their chests, police said.

The third man was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a minor laceration to his wrist.

A vehicle was towed from the scene for further processing, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after stabbing on Montour Trail, police looking for owner of bicycle found near scene
  • Exclusive: Former President Trump talks 1-on-1 with Channel 11 at Steelers game
  • Man accused of stalking girl, 13, in Hempfield Township neighborhood
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting survivors share their stories at annual Eradicate Hate Summit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read