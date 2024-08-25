3 people hurt after crash in South Side Flats

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police say multiple people were hurt after a crash in South Side Flats.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Becks Run Road and East Carson Street at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers say only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Three people were inside the vehicle when it crashed and one of them had to be rescued. Investigators said it took 20 minutes to get that person out of the vehicle. They were all taken to a hospital.

Everyone was listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.

