3 people injured in explosion at Pennsylvania manufacturing facility

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — An explosion at a Pennsylvania manufacturing plant injured three people Tuesday.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports that the explosion happened at Johnson Controls Inc. in the 100 block of Cumberland Valley Avenue in Waynesboro, Franklin County at 7:32 a.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on their conditions, WGAL reports.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the explosion, according to WGAL. The incident remains under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group