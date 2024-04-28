Multiple Pitt football stars heading to the NFL

Three Pitt Panthers were drafted into the NFL.

The first to go was offensive lineman Matt Goncalves.

Fresh beef for the O-Line.



Welcome to Indy, @MattGoncalves77! pic.twitter.com/JLScWb2Mv7 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 27, 2024

Goncalves was picked 79th overall in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Two rounds later, Bub Means was drafted as the 170th pick.

With the 170th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select WR Bub Means



#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/vxB9xy2yST — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 27, 2024

The wide receiver is now an official member of the New Orleans Saints.

CB MJ Devonshire went last.

Devonshire will join the Las Vegas Raiders and was drafted 229th.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, after the NFL Draft had ended, AJ Woods signed with the Washington Commanders.

