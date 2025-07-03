Crash splits open tractor-trailer, spilling mozzarella cheese all over Pennsylvania highway

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving three tractor-trailers sent cheese flying all over a major Pennsylvania highway on Wednesday morning.

NBC News affiliate WJAC reports the crash happened on I-80 around 5 a.m. in Centre County, resulting in one of the trailers ripping open and spilling packages of mozzarella cheese.

The debris field of the cheese spill stretched the length of two football fields.

No one was hurt, but the cheese did have to be thrown out because it was without refrigeration for hours.

