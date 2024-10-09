30 apartments evacuated due to fire in Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Thirty apartments were evacuated due to a fire in Castle Shannon Wednesday.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said crews were called to the 830 block of Sleepy Hollow Road at 9:10 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw residents being evacuated from Shannon Hollow.

Extra crews were called to the scene for manpower, officials said.

Our crew saw three cats being saved from the complex.

So far, so one has been taken to the hospital and no one has been displaced.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group