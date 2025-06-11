4 men arrested for allegedly stealing mail, days after robbery incidents involving postal workers

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Four Ohio men were arrested Tuesday in Mount Lebanon on accusations of stealing mail, days after two armed robbery incidents involving South Hills postal service workers.

Facing charges of receiving stolen property and conspiracy are Ronin Kaleb Kelley, 20, of Akron; Mar’Sean Lanier Barkley, 20, of Akron; Devin Hasley, 18, of Cleveland; and Mar’Quan Lamont Davis, 18, of Akron.

Police stopped the vehicle the four men were in after receiving reports of a possible residential burglary, court records show.

Searching the vehicle, police reportedly found a piece of mail that had been opened and did not belong to any of the four, with the sender’s address being from Upper St. Clair and the receiver’s address from Florida.

Police say in court records that numerous recent thefts have occurred at outdoor mailboxes using arrow keys, or postal service master keys. Also, police note the armed robbery of an Upper St. Clair post office employee June 6, where the assailant stole an arrow key.

Two days earlier, a letter carrier was seriously injured during an attempted armed robbery while he was on his route in Bridgeville. Police told Channel 11 the letter carrier did not have an arrow key and was violently attacked when he couldn’t produce one.

Police said those two incidents were being investigated as separate but similar.

