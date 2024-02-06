4 Pittsburgh schools on lockdown due to police activity in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — Four Pittsburgh schools are on lockdown due to police activity in Homewood.

Dispatchers confirm emergency crews were called to the 7000 block of Hermitage Street around 1:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools told Channel 11 that Pittsburgh Westinghouse, Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center, Pittsburgh Faison and Crescent Early Childhood Center are all on lockdown.

Right now, it’s not clear exactly what happened. But as of now, no injuries have been reported.

Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland is heading to the scene. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest updates on this breaking story.

