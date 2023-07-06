Local

4-year-old found shot inside Rostraver Township home

By WPXI.com News Staff

RAW: 4-year-old found shot in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 4-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after he was found shot inside a home in Rostraver Township.

Police were called to Gauido Drive after the child was found shot in the head, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

The child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. His condition is currently unknown.

Rostraver Township police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating.

