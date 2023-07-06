4-year-old found shot inside Rostraver Township home

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 4-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after he was found shot inside a home in Rostraver Township.

Police were called to Gauido Drive after the child was found shot in the head, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida is at the scene working to learn more and will have a live report on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

BREAKING: 4-year-old boy shot in Rostraver Township home.



Westmoreland County detectives and Rostraver police are on scene. I’m told the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head.



He was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital. pic.twitter.com/6IJ8g7ZfYJ — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) July 6, 2023

The child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. His condition is currently unknown.

Rostraver Township police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group