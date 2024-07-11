5 boaters found clinging to a cooler in Lake Erie rescued by Coast Guard helicopter crew

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Five people who were left clinging to a cooler in Lake Erie after their boat was swamped by a wave far off the coast were rescued over the weekend.

The boat was around 10 miles off of the coast of Ashtabula when the wave hit it. Someone called 911 for help and stayed on the phone as a Coast Guard helicopter diverted to the scene from another rescue.

The five boaters were hoisted out of the water and were not injured. They were all wearing life jackets.

The helicopter dropped the victims off at a hospital in Ohio before refueling and responding to the initial rescue call, which was off the Perry nuclear power plant in North Perry, Ohio.

>> Authorities say 2 rescued, 1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Erie

Two people were rescued, while another person was pulled from the water but later died. A search was underway for a fourth boater but was suspended late Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

