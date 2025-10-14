5 juveniles charged in connection with police chase through Pittsburgh that left officer injured

PITTSBURGH — Five people have been charged in connection with a police chase over the weekend that left a Pittsburgh Police officer injured.

Public Safety officials said that three juvenile males and two juvenile females are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. At this time, none of them are being charged as an adult.

Police said at least one suspect still remains at large.

On Saturday, around 11 a.m., police got reports of a stolen vehicle from Zone 6 that was entering Zone 1.

The reported stolen car and another vehicle were spotted in a parking lot honking their horns, and had masked people inside the cars near Federal Street and Lafayette Avenue in Fineview.

As officers were getting out of their patrol vehicles, one officer was hit by one of the suspects’ cars.

The officer has moderate head injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Both suspect vehicles continued to flee.

One of the suspect vehicles was spiked near the 10th Street Bridge, but continued driving towards downtown. The car made it to Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street, where multiple suspects got out.

Officers apprehended four people at the scene near Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Police were told about an abandoned vehicle on Brutus Way in Sheraden that matched the second suspect vehicle’s description.

No suspects were located at the scene, and the car was towed for processing.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate the incident.

