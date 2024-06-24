54 people arrested during ‘Operation Nighthawk’ DUI enforcement in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police and municipal officers from Washington County arrested 54 intoxicated drivers as part of an OUI enforcement initiative called “Operation Nighthawk” over the weekend.

The operation was hosted by state police in Washington. In addition to the intoxicated drivers, it resulted in 35 arrests for controlled substances and six arrests for underage drinking.

Police conducted 356 stops and issued 255 citations and 227 warnings for traffic offenses. Three drivers had licenses suspended for previous DUI charges, state police said.

In addition to the drug and alcohol charges, police arrested six individuals for misdemeanor offenses, four others for felony crimes and served six with warrants.

More than 50 law enforcement officers participated in Operation Nighthawk, a specialized and unique two-day training and enforcement program that has proven highly successful at reducing drinking and driving, state police said.

