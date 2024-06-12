$5M-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Allegheny County SHOP ‘n SAVE

GIBSONIA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $5 million was sold at a SHOP ‘n SAVE in Allegheny County!

The winning scratch-off ticket was sold at the Route 8 SHOP ‘n SAVE at 5375 William Flynn Highway in Gibsonia. The store will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

