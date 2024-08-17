6 dogs found abandoned at vacant house in Butler County, police say; 2 women charged

Two Kittanning women are facing charges after six dogs were found abandoned in Butler County.

Pennsylvania State Police in Butler say six Border Collies were found abandoned at a vacant house on Queen Junction Road in Clay Township on Aug. 1.

The dogs were “filthy” and covered in their feces and urine. They were taken to a local animal shelter as strays, where veterinary exams showed some several dogs had medical issues.

PSP’s investigation found the owners of the dogs were Heidi and Tiara Dunkle. Both women are facing multiple neglect of animals and failure to license a dog charges. They’re scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at the end of August.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group