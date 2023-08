WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park has added six more days to its summer 2023 calendar.

The park will now be open daily through Aug. 27 and again on Friday, Sept. 1.

Season passes for the 2024 season are now on sale, and some deals include the rest of the summer 2023 season in the price.

