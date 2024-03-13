Local

7 people charged with breaking into old Century III Mall

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Century III Mall Century III Mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Seven people are facing charges for trespassing in the old Century III Mall in West Mifflin.

West Mifflin police say the trespassers accessed the dilapidated building through a boarded-up door on Tuesday night. They were all taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic has details from the complaints LIVE from the Breaking News Desk through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

Officials say the property has become a public nuisance and a magnet for trespassers, and last week, the owners asked the court for 30 days to continue demolition plans for the property.

A fire broke out in the blighted property last April and several people have been charged with trespassing there. In June, a teenager fell through the roof while filming a video.

