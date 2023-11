PITTSBURGH — Crews are preparing for Light Up Night festivities, and the City of Pittsburgh is welcoming a very special guest.

Ellie Cordes, a 7-year-old cancer survivor, will flip the switch to light the tree in PPG Place.

On 11 News at 6, Cara Sapida shares Ellie’s incredible story as she gets ready to shine at Light Up Night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group