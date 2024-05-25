78-year-old seriously injured in Clarion County assault

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 78-year-old man was seriously injured in a late night assault in Clarion County.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to a house in Madison Township on the morning of May 21 for reports of an assault in progress.

The victim was found on scene with a serious bodily injury, state police said.

Troopers found that the suspect forcefully entered the victim’s house the night before and assaulted him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call state police in Clarion at 814-226-1710.

