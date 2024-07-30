Local

7th annual Goat Fest PGH event held in Arlington

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Goat Fest - WPXI

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Goats returned to Arlington on Saturday for the seventh annual Goat Fest PGH event.

The event is held by Friends of South Side Park behind the Arlington Fire Station and celebrates the goats working in the area.

Goats come into the park and eat unwanted and invasive plants, clearing the way for volunteers to plant native flora.

Attendees got to enjoy music, an artisan market and a petting zoo with goats and ponies.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It feels really out of nowhere’: Patrons stunned by closure of popular Robinson Township restaurant
  • 11 Investigates gets homeowner’s insurance reinstated for family almost dropped due to aerial images
  • PA Attorney General files lawsuit against local contractor accused of not completing work
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh native gets another shot at Olympic gold medal, this time with his family in the audience
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read