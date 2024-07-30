7th annual Goat Fest PGH event held in Arlington

PITTSBURGH — Goats returned to Arlington on Saturday for the seventh annual Goat Fest PGH event.

The event is held by Friends of South Side Park behind the Arlington Fire Station and celebrates the goats working in the area.

Goats come into the park and eat unwanted and invasive plants, clearing the way for volunteers to plant native flora.

Attendees got to enjoy music, an artisan market and a petting zoo with goats and ponies.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group