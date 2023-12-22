9 vehicles damaged in Strip District chain-reaction crash

PITTSBURGH — Nine vehicles were damaged in an overnight crash in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

Officials tell Channel 11 that the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Penn Avenue near 16th Street when a Dodge Durango hit a parked SUV in front of Lucky’s Bar, flipping it on its side.

This caused a chain-reaction crash into other vehicles parked along Penn Avenue. Four of the vehicles had to be towed.

First responders on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Penn Avenue

The driver of the parked SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Penn Avenue closed for about two hours while authorities responded to the crash.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh police for more information but has not yet heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group