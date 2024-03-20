AAA hosting free event to replace peeling Pennsylvania license plates

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — AAA is hosting a free event in Pleasant Hills to replace peeling Pennsylvania license plates.

The event will be held on Friday at the AAA Pleasant Hills branch office along Clairton Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officers will examine license plates at the event and people in attendance will be able to place orders for new ones.

A plate is illegible if it shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.

