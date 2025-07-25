Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf fostering close bond in Latrobe

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed after Thursday’s practice that his roommate in the dorm rooms at St. Vincent College is wide receiver DK Metcalf. Rodgers, before signing with Pittsburgh, had previously worked out with Metcalf at UCLA.

Metcalf was also one of several receivers who went out to Malibu, Calif. to train with Rodgers earlier this month. There is no doubt that getting chemistry with his receivers is important to the four-time NFL MVP, especially his No. 1 target.

“I was surprised. I was here Tuesday night, and not many other guys were here other than the rookies. When I got into the room, I realized we were sharing with someone else. I was secretly hoping it wasn’t a big lineman or something, maybe somebody who cared about their hygiene a little bit. So, when I walked in, I saw a standard suitcase, I said, well, I think it’s going to be good. This is probably DK,” Rodgers explained.

“I think we completed one out of a couple that we had his way. You know, DK and I worked out in the offseason together. We have a good relationship. We talked about a lot of football stuff. We FaceTime, we texted during the off season, after minicamps, so we got a good relationship. It’s going to just keep on going.”

