Aaron Rodgers drags sloppy Steelers defense to win over Jets

The highest-paid defense in the NFL was not a winning factor for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team’s 2025 season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday, but Aaron Rodgers sure was.

Rodgers, making his return to MetLife Stadium to play the Jets, who employed him the last two seasons, threw for four touchdowns as the Steelers came from behind for an improbable 34-32 win over the Jets.

New York punted just two times in a game that was dominated by the Jets rushing offense, but one of them came with just over three minutes left in the game, when the Steelers defense forced a rare three and out.

