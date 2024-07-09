‘Absolutely amazing’: Pittsburgh firefighters honored after saving boy, 11, from house fire

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh firefighters were honored Tuesday for their heroism in rescuing a boy from a burning home.

Channel 11 brought you the story last week from Ingram, where an 11-year-old became trapped on the third story of his house. He called his mom, and firefighters were able to craft a plan to locate and save him.

>> Pittsburgh firefighters rescue 11-year-old locked in cupboard during house fire

“The things that you do are just absolutely amazing,” said Pittsburgh Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith.

Kail-Smith was among several local leaders who met outside of Engine Company 31 on Tuesday, reading a proclamation that declared the day “Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Day.”

Ingram Borough leaders were also present, reading an adopted resolution that expressed their “eternal thanks” to the firefighters.

Leaders stated that the boy has since been released from the hospital and is doing well.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group