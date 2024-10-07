ACHD urges public to get updated vaccines, launches respiratory virus dashboard

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department announced Monday that it has received a supply of the 2024-2025 formula COVID-19 vaccines.

The ACHD said people 6 months and older are highly encouraged to receive the latest COVID-19 vaccine regardless of if they received any of the previous vaccinations.

“The COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, and vaccine protection can diminish over time,” said Dr. Barbara Nightingale, ACHD Deputy Director for Clinical Services. “Getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine can restore immunity and provide enhanced protection against the variants that are currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States. We particularly encourage our residents over the age of 65 to get vaccinated this year.”

In 2023, Allegheny County reported 355 COVID-19-related deaths and over 5,000 hospitalizations.

In addition to the updated COVID-19 vaccine, the ACHD recommends that residents aged 75 years and older, people who are pregnant and infants receive the RSV vaccine.

“The CDC recommends the RSV vaccine for everyone 75 years and older and for certain adults aged 60 to 74 who are at risk for severe RSV,” explained Dr. Nightingale. “Pregnant people may receive the vaccine late in their pregnancy, or infants can receive a long-acting antibody injection (nirsevimab) to protect them against RSV. The antibody injection, which was in short supply last year, is now available.”

Residents are also urged to receive their flu shot to protect against influenza during the fall and winter months when the virus is most active.

The ACHD has launched a new respiratory virus dashboard, providing an interactive platform for the public to explore data related to COVID-19, the flu and RSV within the county. This new tool replaces the previous COVID-19 Infections dashboard and displays data on reported infections, emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“The dashboard is a great way to check what is happening right now in the county with regard to COVID, flu, and RSV,” noted Dr. Kristen Mertz, ACHD’s medical epidemiologist.

Residents can get all three vaccines at their healthcare provider, local pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers and the ACHD’s Immunization Clinic. Uninsured residents or those whose health plans do not cover the cost can receive a free vaccine at the ACHD’s Immunization Clinic.

Appointments can be booked online through MyChart or by calling 412-578-8062. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For clinic location, hours, and service information, please visit the ACHD Immunization Clinic website.

