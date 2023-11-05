Activists respond after DA Zappala suggests taking control of Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH — A long list of activist groups expressed concern and anger over a recent suggestion by District Attorney Stephen Zappala to attempt to take control of Pittsburgh Police if needed.

Zappala has been critical in the past of Mayor Ed Gainey’s handling of the police department and said this would be an “extraordinary measure.”

Some local activists said any such measure would be a conflict of interest for Zappala.

“It would blur the lines between prosecution and supervision. Raising grave questions about the separation of powers and responsibilities,” said Tim Stevens, chairman of the Black Political Empowerment Project.

Zappala released a statement in response:

“As District Attorney, I have a number of remedies at my disposal to ensure the people of the City of Pittsburgh are being protected by their government with proper policing. Not too long ago, the City was placed under a consent decree for improper use of police, and I believe the lack of enforcement of the law rises to that level of concern. The innocent people and property owners of the City of Pittsburgh who are not being protected by the mayor’s apparent instructions to not enforce certain crimes are my chief concern. I remain hopeful the city will step up. Their recent action on removing homeless encampments is a good first step. If the Mayor will not be a good partner and allow the police to do their job, then I have a number of extra-ordinary remedies at my disposal that I can use to protect our residents and the people who come downtown.”

Mayor Ed Gainey spoke also released a statement about Zappala’s suggestion on Monday. Gainey believes this is a political move made by the DA.

“It’s clear Mr. Zappala can’t stand on his 20-year career, & instead wishes to mislead and use fear to win an election. We have reviewed the case law, and I would love to see the case or a statute he can cite to prove his authority to seize control of our Bureau of Police.,” said Gainey.

