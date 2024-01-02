AHN Canonsburg becomes 1st western Pennsylvania hospital to earn prestigious designation

CANONSBURG, Pa. — AHN Canonsburg is the first hospital in western Pennsylvania to receive the Pathway to Excellence designation.

The designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center highlights the hospital’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment.

According to a news release, there are 211 Pathway hospitals around the world.

“We’re beyond proud of the exceptional care our nurses deliver every day at AHN Canonsburg,” said Joy M. Peters, the hospital’s chief nursing officer. “Today’s announcement affirms that they continue to operate at the highest level, and to do so we must continue to create an environment that supports their needs, protects their safety and allows their voice to be heard.”

Nursing staff participated in a confidential survey answering questions about their work experience.

Last month, Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network announced an investment into a new, full-service hospital that will replace the existing facility. Construction is expected to begin in late 2024.

