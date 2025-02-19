AHN urges families to get vaccinations amid severe influenza, RSV season

Pediatricians with Allegheny Health Network are urging families and caregivers to get all their vaccinations amid a spike in respiratory illnesses.

According to one CDC metric, this flu season is the worst it’s been in 15 years. AHN says its confirmed nearly 3,000 local cases of influenza since October in pediatric patients — which is about 700 more cases than this time last year.

“It’s still not too late to get yourself or your child vaccinated against influenza,” said Joseph Aracri, of AHN Pediatrics. “Amid an extremely harsh flu and respiratory winter season, a vaccination can still protect our young and most vulnerable family members against life-threatening illnesses and hospitalization.”

AHN says influenza can be especially dangerous for children younger than 5 years old and for kids with chronic health conditions who are at a higher risk of developing complications from the flu.

Parents and caregivers of established pediatric patients can call their offices to schedule an influenza vaccination, which offers protection against both influenza A and B virus strains. New patients should call 412-DOCTORS to schedule an appointment.

“The intensity of this year’s flu season highlights the power of prevention – while no vaccine is 100% effective, the flu shot significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, and even if you do contract the virus, it can lessen the severity of the illness, minimize risk of hospitalization, and allow for a quicker recovery time,” Dr. Aracri. said.

Symptoms of the flu include severe fever, lethargy, fatigue, congestion, muscle aches and cough. In some cases, influenza A symptoms this year have been “notably persistent” and resistant to over-the-counter drugs and antiviral medication.

