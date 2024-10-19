Air Pollution watch issued for Mon Valley, DEP declares code orange air-quality

MON VALLEY — An Air Pollution watch has been issued for the Mon Valley area for Saturday and Sunday.

An Allegheny Alert was sent out to warn residents that the forecast indicates that the PM2.5 levels will exceed the 24-hour standard for the area.

The DEP has also declared a code orange air-quality action day in Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County, which includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough, and Port Vue Borough.

Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities during this time.

Companies most significantly contributing to particulate pollution will be ensuring equipment is functioning properly and they have sufficient staff and resources available to expeditiously implement the warning phase of their mitigation plans.

Fore more information about fine particulate matter (PM2.5), click here .

Residents can also check their current conditions, click here.

