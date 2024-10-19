Local

Air Pollution watch issued for Mon Valley, DEP declares code orange air-quality

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

Air Pollution watch issued for Mon Valley An Allegheny Alert was sent out to warn residents that the forecast indicates that the PM2.5 levels will exceed the 24-hour standard for the area. (Submitted in Burst)

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

MON VALLEY — An Air Pollution watch has been issued for the Mon Valley area for Saturday and Sunday.

An Allegheny Alert was sent out to warn residents that the forecast indicates that the PM2.5 levels will exceed the 24-hour standard for the area.

The DEP has also declared a code orange air-quality action day in Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County, which includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough, and Port Vue Borough.

Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities during this time.

Companies most significantly contributing to particulate pollution will be ensuring equipment is functioning properly and they have sufficient staff and resources available to expeditiously implement the warning phase of their mitigation plans.

Fore more information about fine particulate matter (PM2.5), click here.

Residents can also check their current conditions, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after being hit by vehicle on McKnight Road
  • SKYLIGHTS 2024: Week 8 high school football scores
  • Veteran, 70, loses everything in massive Ross Township fire that also destroyed auto shop
  • VIDEO:Squirrel Hill residents on alert after 2 people caught trying to break into cars, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read